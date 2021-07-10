Wednesbury Carnival returns to Brunswick Park

Families enjoy Wednesbury Carnival at Brunswick Park Eddie Furborough with some of his prizes up for grabs at Wednesbury Carnival Five-year-old Jenson Stewart enjoys the police car at Wednesbury Carnival People flocked to the 51st Wednesbury Carnival in Brunswick Park on Saturday People flocked to the 51st Wednesbury Carnival in Brunswick Park on Saturday

The popular event, organised by the Rotary Club of Wednesbury, celebrated its 51st anniversary at Brunswick Park on Saturday.

It included a fun fair, dance performances, police car displays and charity stalls.

Mike Warner, carnival organiser, said: "It has been a superb day for us in the context of how it all came together. We started talking about it after Christmas on the basis that we might be able to hold it.

"It's not been as straight forward, we have had to jump through a lot of hoops to persuade Sandwell Council that we could achieve it. They gave us permission to hold it two weeks ago so we have thrown it all together.

"But it's been a great day – we had up to 3,000 people there throughout the day. We had all the local voluntary groups putting up stalls around the park – I think there was around 36 of them in total.

"We had some attractions in a central arena, we had dancing troops performing, they were very good and people really enjoyed them. Obviously we had the fair too – it was just a nice day out for everyone.

"The police came with a motorbike and car to let the children have a look at, as well as St John Ambulance bringing an ambulance too.

"It's been a day where everyone has enjoyed being out and seeing people they have not seen in around 18 months. It was really great to see people looking so happy!