Wednesbury Lidl store to close for refurbishment

The Lidl in Friar Park, Wednesbury

Lidl GB has confirmed it will be modernising its existing supermarket in Friar Park Road, Wednesbury, in a bid to improve customer experience.

In order for the refurbishment works to take place, the store will be closed from 6pm on Wednesday, July 14, and it is hoped it will reopen in the autumn.

Customers can instead shop at the nearby store in Horseley Heath, Great Bridge, while the Wednesbury store is closed.

Lidl GB's regional head of property, Rachel Hargreaves, said: "We are extremely excited to be able to completely refurbish our Friar Park Road store, so that we may bring the local community an even greater shopping experience in-store.

"We are grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter the next stages of the development.”

Bosses say the works at the Friar Park Road store will deliver a refreshed experience in-store for residents, with updates to the entrance lobby and installation of new lighting. The store will also be updated to incorporate the retailer's 'Get Fresh' initiative, which aims to increase the range of fresh products, fruit and vegetables available.