Skydive for Smile for Joel postponed due to weather

By Dayna FarringtonWednesburyPublished: Last Updated:

A skydive in aid of a charity set up in memory of three members of the same family killed in the 2015 terrorist attack in Tunisia has been postponed.

Suzy, Joel and Owen
Jump for Joel was due to take place at on Saturday, July 3, but has now been postponed due to poor weather forecast. It will now take place on August 7.

The skydive is to raise funds for Smile for Joel, the charity set up by Owen Richards, now 22, and his mother Suzy Evans, 52, after the attack in Tunisia saw 38 people killed – including his brother Joel, 19, uncle Adrian Evans, 49, and grandfather Patrick Evans, 78. Owen, who was just 16 years old at the time, was the only member of the family to survive the attack.

For the skydive, at Whitchurch Airfield in Shropshire, Owen and Suzy will be joined by members of other families who also lost their loved ones in the Tunisia attack, who are coming from across the UK to take part.

Suzy Evans, founder of the Smile For Joel charity, who was among those taking part in the skydive, said: "We are extremely disappointed that due to weather conditions we have had to postpone, but safety must come first.

"The new date is now August 7. On the positive side, this gives us longer to raise money and hopefully there will be no Covid restrictions in place."

