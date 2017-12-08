Teenager in court over stabbing in Wednesbury

The boy will go on trial accused of seriously injuring the victim following the incident at Market Place, in Wednesbury, on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was continuing to receive hospital treatment yesterday.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a Class B drug.

He was sent to trial at the crown court, where he will appear on January 8.