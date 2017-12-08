Menu

Teenager in court over stabbing in Wednesbury

By Jamie Brassington | Wednesbury | News | Published:

A 17-year-old boy will be appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court after another 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck in a Black Country town centre.

The boy will go on trial accused of seriously injuring the victim following the incident at Market Place, in Wednesbury, on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was continuing to receive hospital treatment yesterday.

The 17-year-old boy appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court yesterday charged with wounding with intent, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing a Class B drug.

He was sent to trial at the crown court, where he will appear on January 8.

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

