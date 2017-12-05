Menu

Tameside Primary closed after staff and pupils 'exposed to Hepatitis A virus' and winter sickness bug outbreak at Wednesbury school

By David Cosgrove | Wednesbury | News | Published:

A school will be closed for two days after an outbreak of norovirus – while a warning has also been issued about the Hepatitis A virus.

Tameside Primary, in Price Road, Wednesbury

Tameside Primary in Price Road, Wednesbury, will be shut for a deep clean on Wednesday and Thursday.

Headteacher Maxine Deakin said in a letter 'a member of the school community' has been confirmed as having Hepatitis A.

She said: "I am writing to inform you that the decision has been made to close school in order to carry out a deep clean.

"This is due to current increased levels of illness across school, including the "winter vomiting bug".

She added: "We have also been made aware that a member of our school community has been confirmed as having the Hepatitus A virus and consequently some staff and pupils within the school may have been exposed to the virus."

She urged those child and parents to seek medical attention if it is thought they have the infection.

The school's nursery will also be closed on Friday.

In October it emerged the school had slumped to an inadequate Ofsted rating.

