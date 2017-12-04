200 call for action on busy Wednesbury road after tragedy

Almost 200 residents are demanding changes are made to Crankhall Lane, Wednesbury, to make the road safer.

Twelve-year-old Aston Soulsby died after he was hit by a bus as he crossed the road last year.

He was struck by the bus after following his school friend into the road on November 1.

He was hit around 3.50pm and became trapped under the single-deck vehicle.

The youngster went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

He was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died days later on November 7.

The campaign has been backed by Friar Park councillor Joy Edis.

Councillor Edis said: “We have had a lot of trouble in Friar Park with racing cars and motorbikes.

Advertising

“We have got motorbikes doing wheelies down Crankhall Lane.

“Residents have complained about the problems on Crankhall Lane.”

Accidents

Wednesbury North ward councillor Elaine Costigan added: “I support anything that makes the lives of residents safer.

Advertising

“I know there are a few crossings along there but it is such a long road.”

Some 43 accidents have taken place in the Friar Park ward over five years, resulting in 64 casualties and one death.

This has resulted in 20mph zones coming into effect on all roads in the ward – except for Crankhall Lane and Woden Road East.

A total of 33 residents have signed a petition calling for traffic calming measures opposite Lidl and Costcutter, which is located on the south side of the road.

A further 166 want zebra crossings to be installed at the top and bottom ends of the road.

The petitions have been submitted to Sandwell Council’s cabinet petitions committee.

The speed reduction on roads in Friar Park is part of a plan with West Midlands Police which will help them to tackle speeding motorists easier.

It has been estimated the cost of the scheme will be £20,000, which will be funded through the West Midlands Local Transport Plan Capital Allocation for 2017/2018.