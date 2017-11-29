Elderly woman dies after being hit by van in Wednesbury

The tragedy happened in Park Hill near its junction with Coronation Road at around 6.45pm yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The 84-year-old woman was crossing Park Hill when she was hit by the van and, although she was treated by paramedics at the scene, she later died in hospital.

The 25-year-old driver of the van stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sgt Alan Wood, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who lost her life, we understand what a shock this must have been for them and specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time."

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.