The incident happened on the Junction 9 southbound exit for Wednesbury.

The exit was closed while clean-up work was carried out by Highways Officers.

The exit was reopened at about 9.30am.

#M6 J9 southbound exit for #Wednesbury remains closed, cleanup work ongoing for a spillage from a broken down HGV. pic.twitter.com/N2OuyrTEWN — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) November 17, 2017