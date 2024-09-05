Knife man told police officer who tasered him he should 'have used' blade in his pocket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police were called to Jubilee Park, Tipton, on May 1, this year, where Jose Franco was drunk, belligerent with a bottle of vodka by him.

The 29-year-old refused to lie on his stomach when instructed and after threatening the police officer was tasered.

Franco, from Sydenham Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, was on licence at the time of his arrest in Tipton for a 2020 conviction of wounding with intent.

Prosecuting Lauren Allman told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "On May 1 this year in Jubilee Park, Tipton, officers approached Franco in relation to other reports. He was intoxicated and had a bottle of vodka next to him.