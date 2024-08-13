Road closures and diversions in place as cycleway works begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sandwell Council has announced a number of works on the A461 Horseley Heath, which runs from Dudley through Tipton and Wednesbury and onto Junction 9 of the M6.

The works will be to facilitate resurfacing works associated with a new cycleway by Bridge Construction for Sandwell Council and will involve road closures, diversions and one-way traffic over a number of weeks.