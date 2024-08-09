Arrests made after robbery offences committed across Sandwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On Tuesday a scooter was stolen by a group of men in Dewberry Drive in Walsall and an attempt was made to steal an electric bike on Bromford Lane in West Bromwich.

Other offences on Tuesday saw a motorbike stolen from Burnt Tree in Tipton and an attempt made to steal a moped from Bromford Lane in West Bromwich.

On Wednesday, a man in his 30s had his electric bike and his mobile phone stolen after being threatened with a knife by a group of men on West Bromwich Ringway, while four men were spotted in Wednesbury loading a bike into a taxi.

Two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell were arrested and the bike, which was believed to have been stolen, recovered, with all four men currently remaining in custody for questioning.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Over the last 48 hours, there have been several reports of robberies and vehicle crime offences in Tipton and West Bromwich.

"On Tuesday, a scooter was robbed from a man in his 30s on Dewberry Drive by a group of men also riding scooters.

"On the same day, a man in his 50s was pushed off his electric bike by a group of men on Bromford Lane in West Bromwich and attempt was made to steal his bike.

"A motorbike was also stolen from Burnt Tree in Tipton and an attempt was made to steal a moped from Bromford Lane in West Bromwich.

"The following day, on West Bromwich Ringway, a man in his 30s was threatened with a knife by a group of men and his electric bike and mobile phone were stolen.

"Last night, officers were patrolling the Wednesbury area when they received reports of four men loading a bike into a taxi.

"We quickly responded and arrested the four occupants and recovered the bike which is believed to be stolen.

"Two 20-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy from Sandwell have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents and remain in custody for questioning.

"If you see suspicious activity in your area, please report it to us by calling 101 or via LiveChat on our website."