Everyone's heard of Tipton but we found 8 totally things you can only do in the town

Other places might try to claim to be the capital but Tipton is its heart and soul. The town has everything the Black Country is synonymous with: Fiercely independent, idiosyncratic customs and experiences and salt of the earth people who make no apologies for speaking in the most recognisable and mimicked accent in the country.

The Black Country accent is the closest we have to Olde English, and Tipton's name reflects that, as "tun" is the Old English word for farm and Tibba an Anglo-Saxon big cheese. In the Doomsday Book written by William the Conqueror's invaders in 1086 Tipton is recorded as "Tibintone" in the Domesday Book of 1086, meaning Tibba's estate. The present version of the name was changed in the 16th Century.

A post-industrial town which helped propel the industrial revolution, almost everywhere you look in Tipton there is evidence of heavy industry and the giant infrastructure needed power Victorian Britain and its empire. Before the industrial revolution Tipton was a few hamlets but its population exploded in the 17th and 18th Century after becoming a boom town thanks in part to James Watt building his first steam engine in the town in the 1770s. Its canal system was built after coal and ironstone were discovered at the same time.

To some Tipton is the butt of jokes but everyone knows where it is, and the same can't be said for so many towns across this land. Tipton will hit headlines when you least expect it.

In 2004 it became globally infamous after The Sun's iconic headline The Tipton Taliban after three men were taken to Guantanamo Bay after being caught in Afghanistan by American forces. After spending two years in the detention camp's orange suits and suffering torture by their American captors they were all released without charge in 2004.

Two years ago, out of nowhere, the biggest music star in the country Stormzy, as cockney as jellied eels and boasting about your house price, revealed the turning point in his life was in Tipton.

For generations of sports fans in the 19th Century Tipton was famous thanks to the fists of one man, known to all as the Tipton Slasher. William Perry gained massive fame thanks to newspapers breathless reports of his exploits fighting all comers. Sadly, in March 1922 the town became associated with tragedy when 19 girls, the youngest 13, and young women were killed in an explosion at an unlicensed factory that was dismantling World War One ammunition. It was forever known as The Tipton Catastrophe.

After 40 years not having a constituency named after it from the next General Election the historic wrong will be righted and in the Houses of Parliament there will be an MP for Wednesbury and Tipton. Currently part of West Bromwich West after the old constituency Rowley Regis and Tipton was scrapped in 1974. Currently part of Sandwell borough, Tipton has been pulled from pillar to post over the years, being adminstered from Staffordshire, Worcestershire, West Bromwich Dudley, Warley and West Bromwich.

But what can you do in Tipton, that you cannot do anywhere else in the world?

The Wonkiest Pub in the World.

Before last summer, you would have to drive through Tipton to get to The Wonkiest Pub in the World.

Fans of having a drink whilst being surrounded by mind-bending angles created by centuries of subsidence were in their own piece of heaven at The Crooked House in Himley, just outside Dudley.

However, the Black Country's very own leaning tower of Pisa was burnt down last August sparking a massive outpouring of grief and outrage locally, nationally and even internationally with even The New York Times reporting the arson attack at the pub. But six and a half miles away from The Crooked House, and still in The Black Country, is The Tilted Barrel, High Street, Princes End.

Built in 1820, the Grade II listed building, now holds the mantle of The Wonkiest Pub in the World thanks to its unique skew whiff wooden beams and cockeyed upholstery.

Before greatness was thrust upon the pub, it had seen better days. When this reporter, a then resident of Tipton, visited for a post-deadline pint last summer, the place had certainly seen better days.

The place only accepted cash (never a good sign) and only seemed to be selling cans (another bad sign), the locals were about as friendly as Covid and I've had more helpful hernias than the barman. As I left via the backdoor, as the front entrance was boarded up (another bad sign), I thought it was not long for this world.

The pub went up for auction in October for £180,000 but went unsold. But like many a Black Country pub on the brink of oblivion a Sikh in shining armour turned up to save the day. Ian Riaar bought The Tilted Barrel and spent £80,000 refurbishing the place. The desi pub is one our area's greatest inventions, and one this reporter missed like hell when working in London, a few pints and a cheeky Chicken Tikka on demand? That's what life is about, and now this culinary combo is available in The Wonkiest Pub in the World.

Chat to the 'Osses

In 2011 Tipton horse owners rode to Oldbury Council House to protest about planned new rules

Only the home of The Commitments, Ballymun, Dublin is more synonymous than having 'osses in an urban environment than Tipton.

Not all of Tipton mind, mostly round The Lost City, which until I lived there I didn't realise wasn't what you call the place, well you wouldn't would you, if you grew up somewhere, its never going to be lost.

In fields tucked around and in The Moat Farm estate and even in view of the big ASDA, 'osses graze on grass and watch the world go by,

And you can chat to them.

For as long as your heart is content because they have a chain which is nailed to the ground giving them 10 metre circle of living space. So when you begin pouring your heart out to them about your ex-girlfriend finding a new fella then the 'oss can't run away if they want to.

But if you do want to hear the clipitey clop of the 'osses getting a run out then stick around on St Mark's Road and you will see the modern Black Country equivalent of Roman chariot racing. The owner of some of the 'osses can be seen every day as dawn breaks feeding, grooming his equine friends whilst changing their territory. To ensure the get some much needed exercise without running amok through people's gardens, he pushes out his two wheel cart, attaches the harness and off they go, usually with a passenger besides the driver.

Due to the horseshoes clattering off the concrete and tarmac you can usually hear them coming before your see them, up close and chained up they can look a little world weary (if the disturbing stories about what some over-amorous Tiptonian men have done to them on the way back from the pub in the shadow of darkness then who can blame them) but galloping through the town they are an impressive sight seem as happy as be. And during their daily outings, especially if during rush hour, if you can listen carefully then you can hear a sound unique to Tipton - the collective tuts and swear words of the drivers stuck behind the ancient mode of transport.

Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory

FEATURES EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 18/04/2018 Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Hurst Lane, Tipton.

Take on the Desperate Dan Cow Pie Challenge at a true Black Country landmark - Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory.

There are pies, and then there are Mad O'Rourke's pies. In just thirty years Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory into an institution. Formerly the Five Ways Hotel and the Doughty Arms, pints have been pulled on the site since before the the beautiful tiled masterpiece was built in 1923. Colm 'Mad' O'Rourke bought the Doughty Arms in the late 1980s and The Pie Factory was born in 1989. The quirky interior gives diners plenty to look at as they wait for their pies. The fixtures and fittings hark back to a bygone time with countless knick knacks of the cutting edge technology of yesteryear. A running theme throughout the pub is the "history" of Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, including how the historic pies helub evenhich earned the pub notoriety is the Barrymore Pie, which contains faggots and led to accusations of homophobia.

But one pie which was there at the start and remains, is the Desperate Dan Cow Pie, complete with pastry horns, just like in the comics. For anyone who polishes off the 'meal in a pie' a certificate awaits.

MAD O's COW PIE AT MAD O'ROURKES PIE FACTORY, TIPTON..

The owners tried to replicate the magic of Tipton's pie factory in Stourbridge and Lower Gornal but both closed down, making the original Hurst Lane a truly unique experience, and with even more newly refurbished hotel rooms added last year, even more people can wake up in Tipton after getting pie-eyed the night before.

Marvel at the Tipton Slasher

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 15/01/19.Wolverhampton Photographic Society have been singled out in a world photo book regarding world famous photographer Oscar Gustav Rejlander..The Tipton Slasher photographed by Rejlander..

William Perry was one of the most famous men in Victorian Britain.

Before knife crime became a serious problem in the Black Country, he was happy to be known as The Tipton Slasher. And he had a pet baboon, so was a headline writer's dream.

Born in Tipton, one of five children to a miner and by 16 was working as a navvy in London. At 17 he was already a well known bare-knuckle heavyweight boxer fighting wherever money was on offer. In 1850 he won the English heavyweight championship by defeating Tom Paddock in twenty-seven blood splattered rounds. Officially he only fought 11 bouts but legend has it he knocked more than 100 men out before retiring to run pubs, where he knocked a few more out for good measure.

In his heyday his headquarters was at The Fountain Inn, which still sells fine ales today. It took until 1993 for a statue of the great man to be erected in his beloved hometown. Standing in a fighting stance ontop of a brick plinth William looks every inch the hard man, when the sun comes up and shines on his rippling bronze muscles women have been known to faint. Be sure to tell whoever you are taking to see the statue that the Tipton Slasher was a boxer, not a serial killer.

The Tipton Slasher statue at Coronation Gardens, Owen Street

The Cut

The Tipton Canal & Community Festival is set to return in 2024

Now, lots of places have a cut, but no Cut is like The Tipton Cut. There are still people who make a living fixing boats on Tipton's canals. When dusk falls and a mist rests just above the water, if you listen to the banging and bashing needed to fix narrow boats then you could be in the heyday of the canal, in the 18th and 19th Century. As gentrification encroaches The Cut will begin to be called "a green corridor" and "urban thoroughfare" but in Tipton it will always be The Cut.

Now in Tipton everyone uses the towpaths, cyclists, bikers, runners, scooter-types, lovers, arguers and all ages, and colours, black, brown and white, and occassionally, the black and blue if that person had agreed to "settle it down The Cut". A nautical named pub, The Noah's Arc, backs on to the canal, they sell crusty cobs for under £2 (cash only) and at 3 bottles of Bulmers for £8 it is easy to leave their half cut.

But to discover The Cut in all its glory, colour and history visit the Tipton Canal and Community Festival which is set to return this year.

Sheepwash Nature Reserve

Sub-zero temperatures await early morning visitors to the Sheepwash Nature Reserve in Great Bridge, Tipton.

Not all the waterways of Tipton were made by navvies at the behest of rich landowners, the River Tame snakes its way through Great Bridge. Granted it lacks the picture postcard vistas of the Severn or the poetry inducing beauty of the Seine, and was the most polluted river in Europe once but its our river, and it at its best in Sheepwash Nature Reserve, which, granted used to be a landfill tip. But nature has a way of reclaiming the bits of this earth we discard. Since being turned into a nature reserve nearly 40 years ago wildlife has colonised the former brickworks and the sequence of lakes and ponds are more than just to prevent new Barratt home estates from flooding. There is beauty among the 37 hectares, and forms part of the Black Country Urban Forest, and if the wind is blowing the right direction you could be a million miles from post-industrial urban sprawl surrounding it and not actually hear the traffic, trains and trams.

The Amy-Lou Trail

Amy Lou

Every so often, just when the country needs it, Tipton bursts on to the national headlines, and most of the time the person making a splash puts a smile on people's faces (not the Tipton Taliban obviously).

Last year, singing tanning salon receptionist made the world fall in love with her after belting out hit after hit on Britain's Got Talent whilst pregnant. Simon Cowell loved her, the other judges loved her, the viewers loved her and most importantly voted for her. But at the Tipton Sports Academy Social Club, Wednesbury Oak Road, her friends, family and colleagues shouted, screamed and cried with her when she made the final. It was bedlam when her name was read out and if you could bottle that atmosphere it would be a best seller. Our Amy achieved her dream, she performs all over the country now, and she is still about town, she is not the type to make some money and relocate to Lower Gornal. You can visit the local pubs she pulled pints in and sang for her supper, and before you trip the light fantastic at her old haunts why not get a tan at Juicy Tubes Tanning Studio, Wake Green Road, where her former workmates will tell you she really is the most deserving star ever to come out of the Black Country.

The Best Game of Eye Spy in the World

Looking for a sign?

In an Ocker Hill cul-de-sac made up of less than 20 houses there is the perfect example of The Sign of Our Times. This unique Tipton experience was not kick-started with an arts grant, or had a legend attached to it after the fact, it will never trouble Trip Advisor but it is wonderfully unique and created by the residents of one road, Allcock Street. There is no need to turn down it unless you know one of the residents of terraced bungalows. But, if walking down Ocker Hill a glint of lsun light reflected off metal may catch your eye which could lead you to one of the most bonkers, bizarre, sights in Tipton, if not the UK. Ironically there is no sign to it, when it is not an actual organised event or experience. It is the residents of a street creating a living modern art exhibit using their homes.

Eye spy with my little eye

The first garden with its bird statues and enough gnomes to look if they are laying siege is nothing that out of the normal, but a few steps on and the eyes-to-brain function starts gliching. "Hang on, there is a bus stop there, oh no, its just a bus stop sign, on a wall on a road which has no buses." "Hang on, is that a male/female toilet sign next to the front door?" And so it goes on, until you realise the outside of the home is adorned with a random collection of signs, from burger bars, construction sites, and all for our, the pedestrian's enjoyment. And then you turn around and face the property with the biggest wall, is it two properties, who knows but the wall is a joy to behold, I got the slightest idea how Alexander the Great must have felt laying eyes on Persepolis after finally defeating Darius the Great.

Where else in the world can you get a Chinese Takeaway (with wok and chopsticks), two bus stops, a pub entrance sign, Men at Work and a 30mph speed zone within six feet?

In Tipton, and I've no idea why but it would be the perfect place for a game of eye spy.

But for the best experiences in Tipton, or to enhance any visit then what you must do, is get chatting to the locals, because they make the town the place it is.

Have we forgot any of your favourite Tipton experiences? Then email adam.smith@jpress.co.uk.