Case adjourned of 27-year-old accused of killing Tipton man in crash

Carlton Betts, aged 27, was not well enough to appear at the court on Monday morning. He is accused of causing the death of 43-year-old Darren Whitehouse who was struck by a car in St Mark's Road Tipton on February 27 2021.

Magistrate Christopher Wyle adjourned the case until Friday April 12 after hearing Mr Betts, of Union Street, Tipon had recently been involved in an accident and was not capable of attending.