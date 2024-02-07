Large plastic fire in Tipton with smoke plume visible for miles

West Midlands Fire Service said they were called to reports of a blaze on Danks Way in Great Bridge at around 3.22pm, with the smoke being visible as far away as Wolverhampton.

Four fire engines were sent immediately to the scene, with two more vehicles and a hydraulic platform sent to the scene afterwards to tackle the fire, which is believed to involve a large amount of plastic.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were alerted to news of a fire on Danks Way in Great Bridge at 3.22pm.

"Four fire engine were immediately dispatched to the scene, with two more en-route as well as a hydraulic platform.

"The fire is believe to be a large amount of plastic."