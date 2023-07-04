Lucky escape for Tipton homeowner following faulty wire fire

A resident had a close call after a faulty repaired cable nearly caused a house fire.

The faulty wire which was held together by insulation tape
A Tipton homeowner has been left shaken after a botch wire repair nearly caused a potentially fatal house fire early this morning.

The resident was awoken by a smoke alarm after the damaged wire, which was held together by insulation tape, caught fire.

Tipton Fire Station wrote on Twitter: "The occupier of this property had a lucky escape, thankfully their smoke alarm alerted the nearly and they called West Midlands Fire.

"This shows why it's so important to replace electrical items with damaged cables and not tape them together with insulation tape."

West Midlands Fire Service have been approached for comment.

