Police appeal for help in finding missing Tipton woman

By Paul JenkinsTiptonPublished:

Police are appealing for help in finding a woman who has gone missing from Tipton.

Helen
Helen

Sandwell Police tweeted about the woman – only named as Helen – who is 41-years-old, around five feet eleven inches tall and is believed to be wearing a long beige coat. They also published a recent picture

Anyone who can help call 999 and quote log 833 of May 5

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

