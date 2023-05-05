Police appeal for help in finding missing Tipton woman

Sandwell Police tweeted about the woman – only named as Helen – who is 41-years-old, around five feet eleven inches tall and is believed to be wearing a long beige coat. They also published a recent picture
#MISSING | We need your help to find Helen who has gone #missing from #Tipton.— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) May 5, 2023
The 41-year-old is 5ft 11ins tall and is believed to be wearing a long beige coat.
Anyone with information can contact us via 999 and quote log 833 of 5 May. pic.twitter.com/znGMgghdJx
Anyone who can help call 999 and quote log 833 of May 5