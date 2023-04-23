Tipton snake gives a car buyer a scare on journey home

The snake travelled from Tipton

The man had bought the car in Tipton and was travelling to Melton Mowbray before spotting the snake hanging from the dashboard on the A38, Willington.

The driver phoned Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary and Rescue who sent to staff to collect the snake.

A spokesman for the Sanctuary said: "We were called after a gentleman was delivering a car to Melton Mowbray from a car dealership in Tipton.

"He had pulled over at the services on the a38 near Willington after he noticed a corn snake hanging from the dashboard.

"Mark from the centre went and met him with the aim to get the snake out but it had slithered off under the seat amongst the metal work and couldn’t be grabbed. He convinced the gentleman to drive to Burton. Luckily my dad has a shed full of tools and equipment and he was able to remove the seat from the fittings."

However, the snake hid back in the car when rescuers tried to remove it.

The spokesman added: "The carpet, plastic trims and the passenger side seat all had to be removed to get access as it ended up going inside the interior and wrapping itself around the electrical looms.

"With me securing the tail end and mid section, mark finally got to the head (tried to bite him) and the snake was encouraged out.

"Everything was put back in place and secured again and the gentleman was able to continue his journey. Luckily the customer was very understanding. I’m sure they wouldn’t want a snake with their purchase!"

Mystery remains how the snake ended up in the car after the dealership claimed they did not know it was there.

The spokesman added: "No one seems to know how it ended up in the vehicle. The car was at a dealership in Tipton and was valeted a few days before locally. It was then driven from the dealer presumably with the snake hitching a ride.