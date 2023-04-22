Domestic abuse support group celebrates going from strength to strength on one-year anniversary

Jamie Leigh, left, who has been running the support group for a year

The group, called Together We Can Speak Out, has just celebrated its one-year anniversary.

It was launched by Jamie Leigh Trubshaw and is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The group, which formed in March last year, meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at Brook Street Community Centre in Tipton, from 9.30-11.30am, and Price Road Gospel Hall, Wednesbury, from 6-8pm.

Jamie Leigh, 32, from Tipton, said: "I'm a survivor of domestic violence and wanted to support others.

"I was nearly killed three times throughout the relationship. Once I got out I went through being stalked. I went down a bit of a dark path but last year I started to pick myself back up.

"This group lets people know they are not alone. With our group, they can come when they want. We help them to rebuild their self-esteem and build their life back up. It's a group for men as well."

She said that during the sessions the group has taken part in activities such as art therapy and journal making, as well as discussing a range of topics.

It also provides a safe space for people to share their stories.

"They can fill a form out to tell us what they need," added Jamie Leigh, who is working towards becoming a counsellor.

"It started off as an online support group on Facebook, then we arranged a coffee morning and it went from there."