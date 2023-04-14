Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis seized at Tipton house

More than 70 plants were found in the house. Photo: Tipton Town Police

Officers from Tipton Town Police executed the warrant at a house on Cotterills Road on Friday and discovered around 70 cannabis plants and a full heating system.

The officers seized the plants, which carry an estimated street value of £70,000 and will be destroyed.

Officers carried out a warrant and found plants all over the house. Photo: Tipton Town Police

Tipton Police has called upon anyone who knows of drug cultivation or dealing in their area to come forward with information.

A spokesman for Tipton Town Police said: "We’ve carried out a warrant on Cotterills Road in Tipton where around 70 cannabis plants were found, worth an estimated street value of £70,000.

"All plants have been seized and destroyed.