Thousands of pounds worth of cannabis seized at Tipton house

Officers from Tipton Town Police executed the warrant at a house on Cotterills Road on Friday and discovered around 70 cannabis plants and a full heating system.
The officers seized the plants, which carry an estimated street value of £70,000 and will be destroyed.
Tipton Police has called upon anyone who knows of drug cultivation or dealing in their area to come forward with information.
