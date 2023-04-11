Pie fans can mark St George's Day with Mad O'Rourke's 'Full English'

Staff member Holly Daniels with the Full English Pie at Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, Tipton

Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory, in Tipton, will be serving the Full English in the run-up to the big day on Sunday, March 23.

The pie-masters are renowned for creating specialist pies for all manner of occasions and events, from jubilees to Tyson Fury winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Manager Pete Towler explained there is more to meet the eye in the creation of limited edition pies.

He said: "It's not the case of throwing anything into a pie and hoping it turns out for the best, for instance flavours need to compliment each other.

"We like to do something special for St George's Day just as we do for St Patrick's Day, St David's Day and St Andrew's Day. This year we wanted to do a pie which reflected England so we decided on a Full English."

The Full English Pie which contains bacon, sausage, black pudding, beans, tomato, mushrooms and scrambled egg

He added: "I asked our head chef to work on a Full English Pie and as usual he has not let us down, the pie will contain the main ingredients of a cooked breakfast."

Each Full English Pie will include bacon, sausage, black pudding, beans, tomato, mushrooms and scrambled egg.

However, the Full English Pie will not be an option for early risers as the pub does not open until noon each day.

Now a Black Country institution, there has been a hostelry on the corner of Hurst Lane and Sedgley Road West in Tipton since the 1860s.

The former Doughety Arms was renamed Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory in 1987 and have been changing with the times ever since, including offering home delivery after lockdown created a need.

After St George's Day, Mad O'Rourke's will be gearing up for another day of national importance.