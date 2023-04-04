'They'd roar if they could': Tributes paid to Tipton's 'lion man' Tony Roper

Community leader Tony Roper, by the two lions at Great Bridge

Tony Roper was a former chairman of Great Bridge Traders Association, was an active member of Great Bridge Lions and Tipton Civic Society and was named Tiptonian of the Year in 2008.

The 82-year-old passed away peacefully in his sleep in February and his funeral is on Thursday, with more than 150 people expected to pay their respects.

Tony's granddaughter, Sian, said: "He was a real local hero who loved where he was from and will be remembered by so many people.

"He had nine children, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and all live locally. We are expecting more than 150 people to turn up for his funeral.

"He was a real man of the people who played a big part in local events and enjoyed working closely with West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey."

Tony Roper loved Tipton and Great Bridge

Historian Professor Carl Chinn remembered working with Tony fondly, particularly for his role in saving the landmark lion statues that had been located near Burnt Tree Island. He bought them, had them relocated to Great Bridge to mark the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and later gifted them to Sandwell Council to ensure their upkeep.

Professor Chinn said: "I was privileged to have met Tony Roper in 2002 when the lions he saved were placed on the roundabout at the approach to Great Bridge.

"Passion and pride for Tipton radiated from him and it was obvious that he was indefatigable champion for the town and its people.

"Tony didn't stand on the sidelines of life but threw himself wholeheartedly to serving his community. When he was eighteen, he joined the Territorial Army and thereafter he served Tipton in whatever way he could, particularly through the Tipton Civic Society and as an especially proactive chairman of the Great Bridge Traders' Association."

He added: "He believed in Tipton and Great Bridge, and he served both holding fast to his principles. He made his mark positively and if the lions at the Great Bridge roundabout could roar, surely they would roar in honour of proud Tiptonian, Tony Roper."