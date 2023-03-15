Tipton pie factory launches new menu item inspired by Gary Lineker after BBC row

Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory in Tipton will feature the cheese and onion potato pie until Thursday

And the "pie of the week" features flavours of cheese, onion and potato, inspired by the former footballer's affiliation with Walkers Crisps, having featured on more than 100 adverts for the brand since the mid-1990s.

Staff from Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory decided to feature the special on its menu in response to Lineker's feud with the BBC which led to him being pulled from last weekend's Match of the Day, a move which prompted other pundits, commentators and presenters to refuse to appear in the broadcaster's other football programmes over the weekend.

Gary Lineker was taken off air for a tweet comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum seeker policy to that of 1930s Germany

Jena Morris, who is general manager at the Hurst Lane venue, said: "We've sold loads today, it's drawn quite a lot of attention.

"We saw him in the news and Walkers came to mind, so we've got cheese and onion from the Walkers and we know it's a British tradition to have cheese and potato pie and it comes with a pastry lid."