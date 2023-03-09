Pie Factory set to bring the craic on big night of Irish fun

Staff member Sharon Bagley looks forward to the St Patrick's Day celebrations at Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory

Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory in Tipton will be putting on a night of Irish fun to celebrate the annual event, with a selection of Irish food and drink, including plenty of Guinness, and entertainment.

The annual celebration of the patron saint of Ireland at the Pie Factory on Thursday, March 16 is one manager Jemma Morris said the staff and owners enjoyed putting on.

She said: "We do it every year and there's a bit of Irish in the background here, so it's something we keep aiming to put on as we love it.

"It's a proper sit down meal with two courses and while we have already sold out of tickets for the meal, people are still welcome to come down and have a drink and enjoy the event."

For those able to get tickets for the meal, they will be able to enjoy food such as Irish burgers and Shepherd's pie, as well as Champ, an Irish mashed potato made with chopped spring onions (scallions) and milk.

Ms Morris said there would also be plenty of Guinness and other Irish drinks available on the night and said there would be a variety of entertainment as well.

She said: "We've had to hold it on March 16 to ensure we could get the entertainers in as they would be busy on St Patrick's Day on March 18.

"However, we've got some great entertainment, with Irish dancers from a local dance school and an Irish band on from 9pm.

"We'll also be dressing up the restaurant and pub as well, with lots of shamrocks everywhere and people wearing green, so people are more than welcome to come down, have a drink and enjoy the craic."