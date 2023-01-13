No time-frame set for the reopening of post office hit by arson attack in Tipton

The fire on Tuesday evening was a severe one, with flames shooting as high as four metres

Two people wearing balaclavas are believed to have entered the Horseley Heath branch in Tipton and started the fire deliberately at around 6pm on Tuesday.

It resulted in one woman suffering minor injuries with the front of the shop badly damaged in the blaze, which was captured on video by a nearby businessman.

And now the Post Office has confirmed it is currently not known when the site will reopen as the investigation continues into the incident.

A spokesman for the company said: "We’re extremely shocked and saddened by the arson attack that occurred at Tipton Post Office on Tuesday night.

"The safety of our customers and staff is paramount and therefore the branch has immediately closed. Due to the ongoing police investigation, it is currently unknown when the branch will re-open, however we are doing everything we can to support the Postmaster and his staff during this time.

"For customers requiring Post Office services, the nearest Post Offices are Great Bridge, at 79 Great Bridge, Tipton (0.8 miles) and Powis Avenue, Tipton (1.2 miles).”

A dramatic video of the blaze was recorded by Harbhajan Singh, owner of Dudley Port DIY, was closing up his shop around 6pm when he saw people standing around the post office and smoke in the air.

He said: “I was just coming out of my shop to close up when I saw people stood by the post office, so I went over to find out what was going on and recorded the video.

“I was very surprised to see what was happening and I do feel bad for the owner, who has come in here a few times to buy items, although I haven’t had the chance to speak to him yet.