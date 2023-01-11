Watch dramatic moment Tipton post office explodes forcing people fighting fire to flee

Footage shows the moment a fireball sent people desperately trying to stop the blaze fleeing for their lives

The footage was taken by the owner of a DIY shop across the road from Horseley Heath Post Office in Tipton.

It shows a group of people holding up the security cover of the Post Office, with plumes of smoke coming out of the windows.

The blaze left the shop a blackened and burnt out mess.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service are still working to remove pieces of burnt framing from the shop a day later.

There was still a smell of burning plastic and other materials in the air around the shop, which remains cordoned off.

On the video, flames are clearly visible from inside the shop, with a vivid orange glow getting bigger, with around four people holding up the barrier to see what was happening.

People from the Ladbrokes bookmakers to the right and House of Chaii takeaway to the left are seen and heard enquiring what is going on, with one person asking if anyone was inside the shop at the time.

Firefighters from West Midlands Fire Service worked to remove damaged parts of the frontage of the post office

The fire is seen to be getting bigger and more violent, with several flashes inside the shop as various items appear to catch alight, with a security alarm going off throughout the video.

The most dramatic point of the fire happens about 37 seconds in when a large fireball blows out and up about four metres in the air, causing those holding up the security cover and standing nearby to go running for their own safety.

The dramatic video was recorded by Harbhajan Singh, owner of Dudley Port DIY, who said he had been shutting up his shop around 6pm when he saw people standing around the shop and smoke in the air.

The fire left the post office a blackened mess

He said: "I was just coming out of my shop to close up when I saw people stood by the post office, so I went over to find out what was going on and recorded the video.

"I was very surprised to see what was happening and I do feel bad for the owner, who has come in here a few times to buy items, although I haven't had the chance to speak to him yet.

"It's very shocking to see it has happened, but it's good to know that it's only the shop that's suffered any damage and no one else was hurt."

A resident, who asked not to be named, said she had been made aware of the fire on social media.

She said: "I found out about it on Facebook last night and my husband has been done to take some photos for our Whatsapp group.

"I'm shocked as it's very close to home and I hope the owner is ok."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 5.59pm to reports of a property fire on Dudley Port, Tipton.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer attended. One woman was assessed on scene but declined hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."