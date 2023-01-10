Injured woman rescued from overturned car by heroic AA patrol who heard crash

AA patrol worker Dean Locke helped the woman after hearing the crash. Photo: AA

The woman was driving near Great Bridge Island, Tipton, shortly before midday on Saturday, when she crashed, leaving her upside down in her stranded vehicle.

The loud bang was heard by AA recovery patrol worker, Dean Locke, who was taking his meal break nearby.

Dean, a former firefighter of more than 20 years, ran to the scene before checking the woman for injuries and, along with an unidentified member of the public, helping to free the woman safely from her overturned vehicle.

The pair then tended to her injuries until an ambulance crew arrived.

Ed Nightingale, AA Customer Performance Manager, said: “This is a classic example of the right person being in the right place, at the right time. Dean’s previous experience as a firefighter certainly proved helpful on this occasion.

“Our five-star patrols go out each day to serve our members, or in this case, a member of the public, and helping others becomes a natural part of the job, but it’s fair to say that Dean certainly went the extra mile on this occasion.

“We pass our thanks also, to the unknown member of the public who provided Dean with massive help and support during the rescue. We hope the lady involved goes on to make a full recovery from her injuries and we wish her all the best during that process.”

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene after the call came in at 11.53am.

"The driver of the car, a woman, was already out of the vehicle," she said. "Ambulance crews treated her for injuries not thought to be serious before taking her to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment."