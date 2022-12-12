Angry Tipton shopkeeper and residents demand action over constant flooding

SANDWELL PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 26/10/22 Unhappy there was flooding at his store, owner Raj Rasakumaran, at Raj Food & Wines, Toll End Road, Tipton..

Toll End Road is on the site of the former Eagle Colliery and is near Tipton Brook, River Tame and Walsall Canal.

Raj Rasakumaran has run Raj Food Store, Toll End Road, since 2007 and has seen the flooding become more frequent.

Speaking after the latest flooding which damaged the floor and stock, he said: "These floods are happening more and more and nothing is being done.

"I moved here in 2007 and there were floods in the first year, then it was 2014 but it is hard to keep count how often they happen now.

He added: "I cannot get insurance for flooding anymore which means I could lose everything. Sandwell Council promised to help us but nothing has been done."

Tipton resident Amanda Fullwood back the shopkeeper's complaints and believes the drains should be cleaned more often.

She said: "This has been going on for years, now it seems every time there is heavy rain there is flooding. It floods the shops and houses and Raj isn't the only one who cannot get flood insurance.3

She added: ""Severn Trent Water blame Sandwell Council, Sandwell Council blame Severn Trent. Severn Trent has claimed the council needs to clear the drains, we don't care who does it as long as it gets done."

In 2011 the Environment Agency announced the multi-million River Tame Flood Risk Management Scheme which has seen flood defences build in Oldbury, Walsall, Perry Barr, Witton and Gravelly Hill, but not in Tipton.

Sandwell Council described flooding prevention in Tipton as "complex".

A council spokesman said: "Sandwell Council has installed additional road gullies and lifted some kerbing in front of the shop to provide additional protection. The council also undertook some clearance work on Tipton Brook and Severn Trent Water cleansed their sewer to ensure the outfall was clear.

"Flooding is a complex issue which involves public bodies such as the Environment Agency, private companies such as Severn Trent Water, individual landowners and the council all needing to work together to effectively manage the risk of flooding at locations like Toll End Road."