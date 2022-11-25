Popular Great Bridge landlord dies three months after retirement

Major Singh Kheela

Major Kheela died three months after finally stopping serving behind the bar of The Lounge Bar, Great Bridge.

Major Kheela's son Bobby led the tributes to his father.

He said: "My dad was 72 years old and a grandfather. He was a former weightlifter and owned several businesses in Great Bridge Town Centre most notably The Lounge Bar & Restaurant which has recently had a new restaurant opened at the hub of Great Bridge.

"He moved to Tipton with his family in 1979 and managed several public houses before successfully setting up as a Market Trader in the 90's. where he eventually purchased run down business in Great Bridge and fully restored them to provide a lifeline to the town and local businesses."

Wanting to celebrate his 65th birthday Major Kheela invited everyone to join him and to ensure his party would be unforgettable he had a free bar all day and night, which meant the bill topped £20,000.

Bobby said: "Most famously he celebrated his 65th birthday the Lounge Bar with an open invite to the public. He was a very kind hearted person and extremely popular in the local community and will be dearly missed by everyone."

The funeral is on Sunday, November 27 with the Cremation Service at Sandwell Crematorium at 10a. All mourners please meet at 8am at The Lounge Bar, Market Place, Great Bridge, Tipton.