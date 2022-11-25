Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Popular Great Bridge landlord dies three months after retirement

By Adam SmithTiptonPublished:

Long-standing Tipton publican Major Singh Kheela has died aged 72.

Major Singh Kheela
Major Singh Kheela

Major Kheela died three months after finally stopping serving behind the bar of The Lounge Bar, Great Bridge.

Major Kheela's son Bobby led the tributes to his father.

He said: "My dad was 72 years old and a grandfather. He was a former weightlifter and owned several businesses in Great Bridge Town Centre most notably The Lounge Bar & Restaurant which has recently had a new restaurant opened at the hub of Great Bridge.

"He moved to Tipton with his family in 1979 and managed several public houses before successfully setting up as a Market Trader in the 90's. where he eventually purchased run down business in Great Bridge and fully restored them to provide a lifeline to the town and local businesses."

Wanting to celebrate his 65th birthday Major Kheela invited everyone to join him and to ensure his party would be unforgettable he had a free bar all day and night, which meant the bill topped £20,000.

Bobby said: "Most famously he celebrated his 65th birthday the Lounge Bar with an open invite to the public. He was a very kind hearted person and extremely popular in the local community and will be dearly missed by everyone."

The funeral is on Sunday, November 27 with the Cremation Service at Sandwell Crematorium at 10a. All mourners please meet at 8am at The Lounge Bar, Market Place, Great Bridge, Tipton.

A collection and a donation will be made to the British Heart Foundation in memory of Major Singh Kheela.

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News