Passer-by rescues dog from canal in Tipton

The dog was rescued from a canal in Tipton. Photo: Spotted: Tipton Facebook page.

The rescued dog, believed to be a wire-haired dachshund, was saved by a good-hearted passer-by who noticed it in the canal on Tuesday.

After being rescued, the dachshund was dried off and taken to Vets for Pets in Dudley Port, where vets will try to track down the owners.

Earlier in the day, three dogs - two large and one small - had been spotted running around a roundabout near Owen Street, Tipton Green.

The canal incident was reported on a Tipton Facebook group, where people took to the comments to express their disbelief.

One person said: "So upsetting! He must be froze! Well done for getting the poor soul out. He looks so sad."