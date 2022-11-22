Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Passer-by rescues dog from canal in Tipton

By Eleanor LawsonTiptonPublished: Comments

A dog was rescued from a canal in Tipton, following reports of three dogs loose in the area.

The dog was rescued from a canal in Tipton. Photo: Spotted: Tipton Facebook page.
The dog was rescued from a canal in Tipton. Photo: Spotted: Tipton Facebook page.

The rescued dog, believed to be a wire-haired dachshund, was saved by a good-hearted passer-by who noticed it in the canal on Tuesday.

After being rescued, the dachshund was dried off and taken to Vets for Pets in Dudley Port, where vets will try to track down the owners.

Earlier in the day, three dogs - two large and one small - had been spotted running around a roundabout near Owen Street, Tipton Green.

The canal incident was reported on a Tipton Facebook group, where people took to the comments to express their disbelief.

One person said: "So upsetting! He must be froze! Well done for getting the poor soul out. He looks so sad."

Another said: "Poor thing must be petrified ..do hope you find the owner."

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News