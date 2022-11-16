Police probe after van hits pensioner then house in Tipton

The junction of Richards Road and Wednesbury Oak Road in Tipton. Photo: Google

The incident took place at the junction of Richards Road and Wednesbury Oak Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A 77-year-old man was hit by the van and had to be taken to hospital.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to Richards Road in Tipton shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday following reports a van had stuck a 77-year-old man and had then hit a house.

"The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We are currently investigating the circumstances.

"People with information should contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2156 of 15 November."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 1.47pm to the junction of Richards Road and Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton to reports of a collision involving a car, pedestrian and house.

"One ambulance attended the scene.