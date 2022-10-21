Notification Settings

Two men taken to hospital after crash on busy road in Tipton

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonPublished:

Two men were taken to hospital following a crash on a busy road in Tipton.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Ellis Butler
The scene of the crash. Photo: Ellis Butler

Emergency services were called to Birmingham New Road just before 10.50am on Friday.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Ellis Butler

The crash involved two cars and two men, one from each car, were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further assessment.

Passers-by said the crash caused heavy delays, especially heading towards Wolverhampton.

The scene of the crash. Photo: Ellis Butler

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Sedgley Road West and Birmingham New Road at 10.49am, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two male patients, one from each car.

"They were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."

