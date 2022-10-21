The scene of the crash. Photo: Ellis Butler

Emergency services were called to Birmingham New Road just before 10.50am on Friday.

The crash involved two cars and two men, one from each car, were both treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further assessment.

Passers-by said the crash caused heavy delays, especially heading towards Wolverhampton.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision at the junction of Sedgley Road West and Birmingham New Road at 10.49am, two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two male patients, one from each car.