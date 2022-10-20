Amusement arcade staff threatened with weapons during robbery as police release images

West Midlands Police are looking for these three men, who stormed into Playland Amusement in Great Bridge and stole cash

West Midlands Police have started the investigation after three men stormed into Playland Amusement on High Street in Great Bridge with weapons and stole cash.

No one was hurt in the incident, which happened around 7.40pm on Thursday, October 13, and West Midlands Police have now launched CCTV images of the men suspected of carrying out the robbery.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after workers were threatened with weapons during an armed robbery in High Street, Great Bridge.

"Three men stormed into Playland Amusement at around 7.40pm on 13 October and stole cash. Thankfully, no-one was injured.

"We appreciate these are not clear images of the suspects, but hope someone may have information about who was involved.