Appeal to identify man who died on railway tracks in Tipton

Officers were called to Tipton station following reports of a casualty on the tracks at 8pm on October 15.
Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, but despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to identify the man and trace his family to inform them of this sad news.
Anyone who may have information which could help to identify him is urgently asked to contact British Tranpsport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 581 of 15/10/22.