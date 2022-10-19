Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Appeal to identify man who died on railway tracks in Tipton

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

Police have released an image to identify a man who died on the railway tracks in Tipton.

Police are trying to identify this man
Police are trying to identify this man

Officers were called to Tipton station following reports of a casualty on the tracks at 8pm on October 15.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, but despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to identify the man and trace his family to inform them of this sad news.

Anyone who may have information which could help to identify him is urgently asked to contact British Tranpsport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 581 of 15/10/22.

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News