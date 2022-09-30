Shock and sadness after popular Tipton curry house set to close after 38 years

Sanam Tandoori will close its doors this weekend

There was a massive outpouring of sadness and memories on social media after Sanam Tandoori of Great Bridge announced its closure on Facebook.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "We are announcing with the deepest and saddest regret that we are officially closing our doors on Sunday.

"It seems as if it was only yesterday that we opened our doors to welcome our very first customers but it’s been a wonderful, proud and an unbelievable journey of 38 years in which we have continued to put a smile on the faces of every single one of you amazing customers.

"Almost four decades of curries have been served, from keeping you warm on those winter nights to filling your hunger in times of joy, we have never let you down, always been there to welcome you all very special customers who were loyal to Sanam. The 38 years of our service to you was something very special to us; the days of joy, love and laughter will be the wonderful moments in our hearts that will truly be cherished forever."

The spokesman added "We at Sanam would like to proudly take this opportunity to sincerely, from the depths of our hearts, thank you, our most dear and special customers for your loyalty, love and kindness over the four decades.

"You were all generous in supporting us while we served you and forever you will all be remembered, Sanam will leave with you this wonderful memory you too can hold onto forever. From all the staff at Sanam Tandoori of Great Bridge, we truly say from the bottom of our hearts, Thank you, take care and God bless you all."

More than 100 people commented on the farewell post from regulars lamenting the end of weekly meet-ups with friends to one customer who revealed she drove from Yorkshire for a curry.

Mandy Solly said: "I am so gutted to read this – we have visited Sanam’s regularly for many, many years. The food, staff and service are second to none. Wishing you all the very best, love and best wishes."

Stuart Woodward added: "Great place that we have used for many years, sorry to hear this sad news, and gutted as the food was excellent. Wish you all well for the future."