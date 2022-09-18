Appeal to find missing man from Tipton

#MISSING | Have you seen Rowland?



The 59-year-old left home in #Tipton this morning with his black & white collie dog. Concerns for his welfare.



Tends to walk near Weddell Wynd and canals towards #Darlaston.



Call us on 999 and quote log 1116 from 18 Sept. Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s2itxugLD5