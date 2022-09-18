Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing man from Tipton

By Lisa O'Brien

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Tipton.

Have you seen Rowland?
Rowland, 59, left home this morning with his black and white collie dog, but has not returned.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to call police.

Dudley Police posted an image of him on Twitter, alongside the message: "#MISSING | Have you seen Rowland?

"The 59-year-old left home in #Tipton this morning with his black & white collie dog. Concerns for his welfare.

"Tends to walk near Weddell Wynd and canals towards #Darlaston.

"Call us on 999 and quote log 1116 from 18 Sept. Thanks."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

