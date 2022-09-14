Investigation begins after woman walking to work assaulted in Tipton

The assault happened on Barnfield Road as the woman was walking to work. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal after a woman was attacked by a man on Barnfield Road in Tipton on Tuesday morning.

The force said the woman was walking to work when she was attacked at around 8.30am and suffered head injuries in the attack by a man described as white, in his 20s or 30s, with a build of average to heavy and wearing a green t-shirt.

The woman is now recovering at home and is being supported by officers from West Midlands Police after her injuries were found not to be life-threatening.

West Midlands Police have said they are reviewing CCTV footage and have increased the police presence in the area to offer reassurance to the community.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating an assault on Barnfield Road, Tipton around 8.30am yesterday.

"A woman was walking to work when she was attacked by a man. She suffered head injuries and we are now supporting her.

"Thankfully her injuries were not life-threatening and she is now recovering at home.

"We are now reviewing potential CCTV opportunities and following lines of enquiry.

"We have an increased police presence around the area to offer reassurance to people in the community.

"The suspect has been described as a white man, in his 20s or 30s, of above average to heavy build and wearing a green T-shirt.