MP backs new environmentally friendly fencing technology unveiled in Tipton

Shaun Bailey MP with the Frist Fence team

First Fence launched Envirorail at their Tipton depot in front of West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey who promised to spread the word about the environmental friendly breakthrough.

The company recently released their sustainability plan and will contributing towards the UK Government's ambitious plan to be Carbon Net Zero by 2050.

Mr Bailey MP said:O ''I had a great time visiting First Fence Ltd earlier today, what a gem we have right here in Tipton!

"I had the absolute pleasure of unveiling their new product range, Envirorail which is the first of its kind to be manufactured in the UK with it's super environmental sustainability."

He added: "The team took their time to show me around the depot and it was brilliant to see all of their impressive fleet and products."

First Fence was established in 2010 and is now one of the UK's leading fencing companies, the company's headquarters is in Swadlincote, South Derbyshire but its Bagnall Street Tipton depot is its regional depot.

A First Fence spokesman said: "Our Envirorail Vertical Bar range has a new innovative environmentally friendly manufacturing system which is entirely weld free.

"The innovative manufacturing system uses bespoke laser cutting so that when the parts are pushed together the components are held together strongly using the steel itself."