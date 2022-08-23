Simple is best as pie factory unveils most popular takeaway order

Pete Towler said simple was best after the 100% Bullock steak pie was unveiled as the most popular order for the Mad Pies Online service

The team at Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory have analysed more than 10,000 orders from its popular Mad Pies Online service, a service which the factory started in March 2021 after it was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After looking at orders, which included favourites such as the Posh ’n’ Becks steak and Stilton pie and the Andy Murray chicken curry pie, the team announced that the 100% Bullock pie was the most popular.

The pie contains prime cuts of steak slow cooked in gravy and more than 3,000 have been delivered to addresses from as far as Penzance in Cornwall and the Highlands in Scotland.

Coming in second was the Wham Bam Thank You Lamb minted lamb pie which accounted for 20 per cent of orders, while Hen Pecked which features tender chicken and mushrooms in a creamy sauce came in third with 16 per cent of online orders.

Mad O'Rourkes owner Pete Towler said the results had come as no surprise, saying that sometime, simple is best.

He said: "When it comes to pies, you really can’t beat a classic so it’s not surprising that our biggest seller is a traditional steak pie.

“Flavours like steak and Stilton and chicken have always been popular both in our restaurant in Tipton and with customers online, but this just goes to show that sometimes, simple is best.

"You just can’t beat dipping a chip into a rich steak filled gravy, especially when it’s as delicious as ours.”

Mr Towler also spoke about the best ways to eat one of the pies after it had been delivered.

He said: "If you want your pastry crispy, pop it in a nice hot oven, but if you want the pastry soft like I do, pop them in the microwave as you don’t need an oven for our pies by post.

“I always take the pastry lid off first to help the delicious filling cool down, while providing the perfect dip for your chips.”