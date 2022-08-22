Notification Settings

Travellers moved on from Asda Great Bridge

By Thomas ParkesTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

Travellers who moved onto a supermarket car park in the Black Country have been moved on after work from council and police chiefs.

Travellers on Asda Great Bridge
Several caravans had been spotted on the car park on Monday at the Asda Great Bridge superstore on Brickhouse Lane South in Tipton.

But they have now been moved on – with all travellers leaving the Sandwell borough – after work was carried out by the council and police.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "We have been dealing with this encampment and can confirm that relevant officers and our policing partners have followed Sandwell’s Unauthorised Encampment process and all the travellers have now left the borough."

The spot has previously proved popular for unauthorised encampments with travellers moving onto the site in a similar incident earlier this year.

Tipton
Sandwell
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

