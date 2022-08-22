Travellers moved on from Asda Great Bridge

Travellers on Asda Great Bridge

Several caravans had been spotted on the car park on Monday at the Asda Great Bridge superstore on Brickhouse Lane South in Tipton.

But they have now been moved on – with all travellers leaving the Sandwell borough – after work was carried out by the council and police.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "We have been dealing with this encampment and can confirm that relevant officers and our policing partners have followed Sandwell’s Unauthorised Encampment process and all the travellers have now left the borough."