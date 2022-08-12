Popular togetherness project given mayoral approval

The Mayor learned more about the work at Wednesbury Baptist Church

The Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Richard Jones, visited seven Places of Welcome in Wednesbury, West Bromwich and Tipton over the course of four days.

Places of Welcome are safe spaces in the local community where people can connect, belong and contribute and are held every week, with free refreshments and friendly conversations, open to anyone that would like to go along.

The Mayor joined a group session at St Francis of Assisi Church in Wednesbury

The Mayor’s first visit was to Hill Top Methodist Church’s Place of Welcome on Tuesday and ended with a visit to Jubilee Park Centre on Friday, with many other stops in the week.

Other Places of Welcome visited by the Mayor were St Mark’s Church, Tipton, St Mary Magdalene Church, West Bromwich, Wednesbury Baptist Church, St Francis of Assisi Church, Wednesbury and Wednesbury Library.

Councillor Jones poses with members of Hill Top Methodist Church

He met with the Places of Welcome co-ordinators, chatted with the regular visitors, and got involved in whatever was happening at each venue.

The Mayor has a go at bingo calling on one of his visits

Places of Welcome facilitator, Carrie Blount, who works for local charity Transforming Communities Together said “There are now over 70 Places of Welcome open and welcoming people in the Black Country for a free cuppa and chat.

"Having the Mayor visit so many of the Sandwell Places of Welcome has been fantastic.

"He has got to know where these wonderful safe spaces are, and got to know people from the local community.

"His visits have been a great encouragement to the people who host the Places of Welcome as he has shown so much interest in what goes on and really taken part.

"I hope his visits encourage more people to access their local Place of Welcome and encourage more people to think about hosting one in their neighbourhood.

"The more Places of Welcome there are across the borough, the better, creating happier and more connected communities.”

St Mark’s Church in Tipton warmly welcome the Mayor

Councillor Jones said “I have really enjoyed visiting each and every Place of Welcome and can clearly see the benefit that they are having in our community.

"I would like to pass on my thanks and gratitude for all that each group does to help people and relieve isolation.

"Over the past few days I met some lovely people and have laughed, smiled, and enjoyed all the range of activities that take place, as well as the tea and cake.

"I would really recommend visiting local Places of Welcome as you receive a very warm welcome and some great activities for free.”

Jubilee Park Centre was the Mayor's final stop