Tipton nursery receives letter on behalf of Queen after winning MP's competition

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 21/07/2022 Shaun Bailey MP visits Tiddlywinks nuresry in Tipton to present a letter from the queen. Pictured with staff left, Rebecca Steventon and Leanne Meacham with children..

Shaun Bailey hosted a competition in May in which he invited youngsters to design commemorative cards – with the winner sent to Her Majesty.

And it was a card designed at Tiddlywinks Nursery, in Tipton, which was chosen as the winner and sent off by the West Bromwich West MP.

Rebecca Steventon, early years educator and equality named coordination officer (ENCO) at the Park Lane site, said: "He came to present us with a letter we had from Windsor Castle in response to us sending a card for the Platinum Jubilee.

"It was something I saw on his Facebook page when I was scrolling through, it was a competition where children could make a card which would then be sent off to the Queen.

"They really did enjoy it and each of them did a separate part of the card. They all loved it, especially the older ones who enjoyed learning about the Queen and her history."

But not everyone knew they were writing to Queen Elizabeth II – with some youngsters thinking they were sending a card congratulating a certain Disney princess on her reign.

"Some of the younger ones thought they were sending it to Queen Elsa, which was cute," Rachel added.

The letter, written by Lady Susan Hussey who is one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting to Mr Bailey, read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for sending the splendid Platinum Jubilee card from everyone at Tiddlywinks Nursery in Tipton.

"Her Majesty was pleased to see this entry in your competition to create artwork in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, and although unable to write to the nursery personally, the Queen would be glad if you would convey her thanks and good wishes to all the staff and children there.