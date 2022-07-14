Indoor inflatable theme park reopening in Tipton this month

Left to right, Air Mayhem staff Esther Ham, Harry Bird, Emily Cheung and Annie Salt

Air Mayhem is returning to Tipton Sports Academy on July 23.

The attraction was a huge success when originally launched at the Sandwell Leisure Trust (SLT) facility on Wednesbury Oak Road, but for the last two years the area has been used as a vaccination centre to support the community.

However, the team are excited to be able to bring the popular attraction back for customers to enjoy once again.

It has eight different fun packed zones that people can slide, jump, bounce and run around.

Air Mayhem is hosted in one of the large indoor tennis halls and the area covers over two full-sized tennis courts, reaching heights of five metres.

Tipton Sports Academy centre manager, Simon Bryan, said: “We’re counting down the days to re-open Air Mayhem once again and can’t wait – as it’s a great feeling to see so many happy faces visiting our facility and enjoying quality time together as a family.

“It’s a breath of fresh air for the borough leisure scene and like nothing you have experienced before, including an assault course and mega slides.

"The toddler zone is perfect for the smaller bouncers with kids alike all loving this adrenaline packed and fun-fuelled day out.”

Tickets cost £8.60 and £5 for under 4s.