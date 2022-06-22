Tipton civil engineering firm builds pedestrian crossing in an afternoon to impress potential apprentices

Managing director Mark Doocey, head of HR Kirstie Stuart, and traffic management plant hire operations director Kevin Lyons, at the open day

The Doocey Group showcased its largest plant equipment and vehicles and demonstrated how its workers tackles large scale infrastructure projects for a recruitment day.

Head of HR and support services Kirstie Stuart said: "Despite absolutely torrential rain the open day was a great success. The weather on Saturday was so bad we wondered if anyone would show up, but we had over 200 people attend on the day, candidates attend on their own and many younger ones with family members.

"People watched demonstrations undercover as well as outdoor activities with lots of our large vehicles and equipment on display. We even created our own traffic management and temporary pedestrian crossing from outdoor activities into the building."

She added: "Our plan was to showcase what we do because most people don’t understand, so we had directional drilling demonstrations, a vacuum excavator in operation and our staff working in the trench."

The company registered 75 people for an interview for the Multi Utility Assistant apprenticeship and 10 for the level three business apprenticeship plus four graduate applications, with interviews taking place over the next two weeks.

Mrs Stuart added: "We were planning to put 45 through the pre-apprenticeship but looks like we will be putting closer to 75 through."

"Our staff, who came in voluntarily, explained what is needed to support the work we do on the footpaths and highways and was aimed at the business/graduate apprentices but understanding whole every part of the business is needed to make it successful gave those attending a rounded perspective of the teamwork required."

Joint managing director Mark Doocey said: "I was stunned by the turn out given the weather and really proud to showcase our staff and what we do. It's great there was so much interest in the apprenticeships on offer for local people.

"Our links to Sandwell College for the apprenticeships has kept this whole project at the heart of the Black Country."