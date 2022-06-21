Pie factory takes to social media to entice Tyson

Mad O'Rourke's Pie Factory is campaigning to get Tyson Fury to come and try the pie named after him

The team at Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory have taken to social media on their mission to get Tyson Fury to Tipton to try his namesake pie, created in honour of his recent retirement from the sport.

Featuring slow cooked brisket in a rich gravy topped with the factory’s signature golden pastry, the pie has already proven popular with pie fans and boxing fans alike, gaining rave reviews.

However it’s a review from the main man himself that Mad O’Rourkes Peter Towler is really after.

He said: "No trip to the Black Country is complete without a trip to Mad O’Rourkes - our pies really are legendary.

"With the equally legendary Tyson on his way to Wolverhampton later this week for his After Show Party in Wolverhampton, we can’t think of a better way to share everything that the region has to offer than trying the pie we’ve named after him.

“We’re keen boxing fans at Mad O’Rourkes which is where we came up with the idea for the pie in the first place.

"It's packed a punch with customers so far, especially enjoyed with our famous battered chips, but we really want to hear what the Gypsy King himself has to say about it.

“Tyson, it’s time to forget ‘bye, bye Miss American Pie’ and come and ‘try, try our Ty-son Fury Pie’... we promise, you won’t be disappointed.”

With just a few more days until the event in Wolverhampton on Friday, June 24, pie fans are being encouraged to get behind the campaign by spreading the word on social media using the hashtag GetTysonToThePie.