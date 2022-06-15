Tipton workers at CabAuto to stage one-day strikes

CabAuto on the Vaughan Trading Estate

More than 100 workers at CabAuto on Vaughan Trading Estate, Sedgley Road East, Tipton earn £9.90 an hour to make seats and interior trims for luxury cars such as the £700,000 McLaren Senna and the £225,000 Aston Martin Superleggera.

The Unite workers will strike over a three per cent pay offer on June 28 and 30 and July 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The union says that the three per cent offered to its CabAuto members is a pay cut with real inflation running at 11.1 per cent and rising.

It claims some CabAuto workers are so poorly rewarded that they have been forced to use food banks.

CabAuto is owned by Germany’s Adler Pelzer Group.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “CabAuto should be thoroughly ashamed of itself. This workforce is making cars for the super-rich but their employer, sitting on millions, keeps them on rock bottom pay and refuses a reasonable wage rise. This sort of disgraceful inequality is why workers in this country have had enough.