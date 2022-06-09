Tipton utility company holding open day to attract next generation of apprentices

The Doocey Group undertakes major infrastructure projects

Engineers from the The Doocey Group will be holding demonstrations of plant machinery which is used in a variety of industries including water, electric, construction and other utlilies.

The open day is being held at Lockerbie House, Locarno Road, Tipton, between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, June 18.

The Doocey group's head of HR Kirstie Stuart said: "We’re inviting all school/college leavers/graduates or those looking for work to explore our job opportunities

"This is a ideal opportunity for those looking for a physical job outdoors or change of career to earn good money. It’s a recession proof industry every home, building, hospital, office and factory needs gas water and electric."

There will be indoor and outdoor activities including demonstrations of various tools, machinery including our vacuum excavators and people can participate in various traffic management scenarios and operate various safety tools.

There are 25 apprenticeships available including business, gas, water and electric business, 40 trainee opportunities to become a qualified skilled operative (open to unemployed and DWP) and various graduate opportunities.

The Doocey Group was founded in 1981 by Michael and Annie Doocey as an installer of water and gas mains, in the last 40 years the company has expanded into civil engineering and utility infrastructure. Currently undertaking projects for South Staffs Water, HS2 and West Midlands Combined Authority the company has laid one million metres of water mains in the UK.