Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Tipton crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to High Street in Princes End at 5.23pm on Wednesday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a motorcyclist who had collided with a wall.

“The man was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and after receiving treatment at the scene was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.