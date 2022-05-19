Notification Settings

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Tipton crash

By Lisa O'BrienTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a wall in Tipton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to High Street in Princes End at 5.23pm on Wednesday.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a motorcyclist who had collided with a wall.

“The man was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and after receiving treatment at the scene was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.

"The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

