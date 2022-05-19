Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Tipton crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to High Street in Princes End at 5.23pm on Wednesday.
One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a motorcyclist who had collided with a wall.
“The man was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and after receiving treatment at the scene was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham by land ambulance.
"The doctor from the air ambulance travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.”