Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dashcam footage captures moment before man was killed in fatal hit-and-run in Tipton

By Thomas ParkesTiptonPublished: Last Updated:

Footage has been released showing the moments before a man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run in the Black Country while he was out walking his dog.

The dashcam footage shows the stolen vehicle mounting the pavement. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The dashcam footage shows the stolen vehicle mounting the pavement. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Darren Whitehouse had been an innocent bystander on the pavement on St Mark's Road, Tipton, on February 27 last year and was talking with a friend.

The 43-year-old was struck by a stolen silver Infiniti Q50s which mounted the pavement and sped off from the scene, showing no intention of stopping.

Dashcam footage from a bus has captured the moment before the fatal collision – showing the silver car mounting the pavement – at around 1.50pm.

It shows Mr Whitehouse alongside another man, who has a bike, visible on the right-hand side with the bus passing them and the car coming into shot.

Meanwhile CCTV footage from houses near to the scene captured the damaged car speeding off, including overtaking a black vehicle to escape.

It even shows the stolen car mounting the pavement once again, onto a grassy verge, to avoid traffic. The car was later found abandoned nearby.

Crimestoppers have offered up to a £20,000 reward for anonymous information that leads to the conviction of those responsible, while Mr Whitehouse's family have also made a heartfelt plea for justice.

Susanne Timmins, Mr Whitehouse's mother, said: "I would like to make an appeal for anyone who saw anyone or knows anything to come forward, please. This has just ripped our hearts out, he was just a bystander.

"I just really need somebody to come forward and just help us out to catch whoever has done this. I need justice for my son, it's been over 12 months now and I just want justice.

"Please. Somebody come forward and help us, I'm begging you – please."

Tipton
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Latest videos
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News