Dashcam footage captures moment before man was killed in fatal hit-and-run in Tipton

The dashcam footage shows the stolen vehicle mounting the pavement. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Darren Whitehouse had been an innocent bystander on the pavement on St Mark's Road, Tipton, on February 27 last year and was talking with a friend.

The 43-year-old was struck by a stolen silver Infiniti Q50s which mounted the pavement and sped off from the scene, showing no intention of stopping.

Dashcam footage from a bus has captured the moment before the fatal collision – showing the silver car mounting the pavement – at around 1.50pm.

It shows Mr Whitehouse alongside another man, who has a bike, visible on the right-hand side with the bus passing them and the car coming into shot.

Meanwhile CCTV footage from houses near to the scene captured the damaged car speeding off, including overtaking a black vehicle to escape.

It even shows the stolen car mounting the pavement once again, onto a grassy verge, to avoid traffic. The car was later found abandoned nearby.

Susanne Timmins, Mr Whitehouse's mother, said: "I would like to make an appeal for anyone who saw anyone or knows anything to come forward, please. This has just ripped our hearts out, he was just a bystander.

"I just really need somebody to come forward and just help us out to catch whoever has done this. I need justice for my son, it's been over 12 months now and I just want justice.