Father runs into fire-ravaged home to save daughter trapped inside

The damage caused to the family's home in Swann walk, Tipton

Liam Clayton rushed back into the fire-ravaged property in Swann Walk, Tipton after realising his youngest daughter was trapped upstairs in a bedroom.

Liam and the children's mother Chelsea Nightingale were upstairs with Emerald, nine, Romany, five, and Angelica, two, when the fire took hold.

Miss Nightingale, 28, says although most of them managed to rush out of the property soon after realising there was a fire, Liam, 29, rushed back inside.

Both he and Angelica were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Chelsea Nightingale, from Tipton, was at home with her three young children and their father when the fire began

Police say it is understood the blaze, which they believe to be arson, started in a nearby wooden structure and then spread to the front of the property.

"I have a doorbell camera which has a motion detector and the bell went off," Chelsea said.

"It went off again, then my smoke alarms went off.

"Liam opened the door and saw the flames. He quickly shut it and shouted to get out. I grabbed my children, ran downstairs and got out the back door but my youngest had gone into a bedroom.

"Liam went back in but the smoke was too bad at first, but he did manage to get her out. I believe he saved all our lives that day.

"It all happened so quickly."

Chelsea says she was able to use her neighbour's phone to call the fire service.

"They were there in a couple of minutes and managed to put the fire out but it spread quickly," she said.

"The heat made the glass in the front door blow out, it destroyed the furniture and a lot of things. There's smoke damage upstairs – we can't live there now.

"To look back and think I could have lost my children, I haven't slept since.

"Every time I close my eyes I can still see it happening. My nine-year-old daughter is absolutely petrified."

Chelsea, who is now staying with family, added: "Sandwell Council are saying they will rehouse me but nothing has been done yet and I'm still having to pay rent even though I can't live there."

The fire took hold on April 18 at about 1.15pm.

Police are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a fire spread and caused damage to a house during a suspected arson attack in Tipton.

"We were alerted by fire service colleagues to a blaze in Swann Walk at just before 1.30pm on April 18.

"It's understood the fire started in a nearby wooden structure and then spread to the front of the property.

"Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution but thankfully no-one was seriously injured.

"We're carrying out inquiries to identify who was involved in starting the blaze."