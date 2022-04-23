Notification Settings

Weapon and drugs found as police raid house

By James VukmirovicTiptonPublished:

A police operation has uncovered a weapon and a cannabis factory inside a Sandwell house.

Cannabis plants with a street value of £1,000 were found alongside heaters and lights. Photo: Tipton Police
Tipton Police said they had found the cannabis factory in a house in Tipton on Friday, April 22 after acting on "local information".

A front door was broken with a battering ram so that officers could gain entry to the house and, once inside, they discovered a large number of cannabis plants, each with an estimated street value of around £1,000.

Lights and wires were found hanging above the plants and alongside the drugs, officers also discovered an adapted fire arm.

A spokesman for the force said: "Today, acting on local info, Tipton NHT team 1 raided an address in Tipton and located a large scale cannabis factory and recovered an adapted firearm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

